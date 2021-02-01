Florida

Deputies find 2 missing toddlers in central Florida pond

The Associated Press

LONGWOOD, Fla.

Two toddlers were pulled from a pond after being reported missing from their home in central Florida on Sunday evening, deputies said.

Seminole County Sheriff's officials told news outlets the toddlers, whose ages or names were not released, were reported missing around 7:20 p.m. from the Highcroft Point townhomes near Longwood.

Deputies conducted a search of the area and found both children in a pond, officials said.

The children were taken to a hospital but no information has been provided on their conditions.

An investigation is continuing.

