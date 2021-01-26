Florida reports 9,594 COVID cases as more than 200 deaths push toll past 25,600

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 9,594 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,667,763 Also, 227 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 25,673.

Four new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the cumulative non-resident toll to 407.

According to the state’s Monday COVID-19 vaccine report, 1,249,439 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida and 157,972 people have completed the series of two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Of those who completed the two-dose vaccination, 23,768 were Miami-Dade residents, 17,750 were Broward residents and 323 were Monroe residents.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,770 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 362,601 confirmed cases and 4,759 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 975 additional confirmed cases of the disease and five new deaths. The county has a known total of 168,000 cases and 2,050 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 527 additional confirmed cases and two new deaths. The county now has 103,495 confirmed cases and 2,125 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 15 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 5,199 cases and 39 deaths.

