Florida
Man walks into the path of an SUV and dies crossing U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys
A man was killed when he was hit by a car as he crossed U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys.
The Florida Highway patrol says the man walked into the path of a 2005 Ford Expedition as it headed north on the highway at mile marker 104 in Key Largo around 7:10 p.m. Sunday.
The driver of the Ford swerved to the left in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid hitting the man, identified by the FHP as 68-year-old Eugene Oscar Ehrenkaufer.
Ehrenkaufer was struck by the right front end of the car, according to the FHP. Medics pronounced him dead on the highway about 10 minutes later.
