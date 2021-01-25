Florida

The crashed plane off the Florida coast has been found. The pilot has not been found

The 24-year-old pilot of a single-engine plane that crashed near Boynton Beach Inlet hasn’t been found, the U.S. Coast Guard and Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The Coast Guard reported that the pilot was the lone passenger on a plane the FAA said disappeared after 8 p.m. Sunday, on its way from Palm Beach County Park Airport to Merritt Island Airport in Florida. The sheriff’s office is leading the search.

According to the FAA, the Piper PA-28 is owned by a Euro 2000, which state records say is based in Merritt Island and another database lists as an FAA-certified aircraft dealer.

This developing story will be updated.

