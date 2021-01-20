More than 200 Publix stores in Florida have COVID vaccines. Here is the growing list

More than 240 Publix stores across Florida now have COVID-19 vaccines available, including locations in Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

Miami-Dade and Broward stores still aren’t on the list but because Florida doesn’t have a statewide residency requirement, seniors 65 and older can go to another county to get the vaccine.

Vaccines are available by appointment-only at Publix pharmacies on the list. Appointments can only be made online at publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida. New appointment slots opened Wednesday.

Which Publix stores in Florida have COVID-19 vaccines available?

In South Florida, all 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County have vaccines available. In the Florida Keys, two stores — one in Islamorada and one in Key West — have doses available.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday that there are now 242 Publix pharmacies in 18 Florida counties that are carrying the vaccine.

Here’s the list: