A 5-year-old Florida girl is missing. She might be with an 86-year-old woman

An 86-year-old woman might have a missing 5-year-old girl in a 2-year-old car, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement alert.

Asia Myers was last seen in the 800 block of West Third Street in St. Augustine on Wednesday. The FDLE alert says Asia might be with Lula Wise, five-foot-three, 160 pounds, in a 2019 black Hyundai Sonata with Florida license plate NAJJ74.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.

