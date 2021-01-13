Another Trump neighbor? Tiffany Trump may be moving to Miami, too

More members of President Donald Trump’s family may be setting up camp in South Florida.

The latest: Tiffany Trump, whose mother is Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples.

Page Six reports the 27-year-old Georgetown Law graduate is eyeing buying something in Miami Beach.

The media outlet says the West Palm Beach native is staying at the Setai Hotel Miami Beach on Collins Avenue while looking around with real estate agents.

If Trump does indeed pick up something, she’ll be nice and close to her half-sister Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, who snatched up an 1.8-acre, 80,000-square-foot plot of land listed for a cool $31.8 million in upscale Indian Creek Village. Kushner’s younger brother Joshua just bought a $23.5 million mansion on North Bay Road with his supermodel Karlie Kloss.

Dad — who will be either impeached or move out of the White House Jan. 20 — and First Lady Melania Trump (and little half-bro Barron, 14) will be a mere hour’s drive north up in Palm Beach at their Mar-a-Lago residence.

Now it’s a party. And we know South Beach will eventually be fun again.