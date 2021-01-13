U mad? If you live in Florida, you are angry every day, survey says

Everybody’s mad in Florida.

In fact, they’re so mad, a new survey has called Florida one of the angriest states in the country.

Alcohol.org, an online resource for alcohol treatment, surveyed more than 3,000 people to find out who was angriest in 2020, a year in which pretty much everyone was angry all the time. The COVID-19 pandemic put us all on edge. Whether you were furious over having to put on a mask or over idiots who refused to wear them, there’s a good chance you were enraged every day.

Here in South Florida, we were salty all year long. Sometimes, we got into fights over water at the Hialeah Walmart. Other times it was in the social-distancing line outside the Coral Way Walmart. And sometimes we battled for the dumbest of reasons at the Kendall Steak N Shake or the Lauderhill Wawa.

We lost it a lot. Yet our home sweaty home, despite being filled with fury-inducing nonsense, was not the angriest state. That honor went to Delaware. We are not sure where Delaware is on a map or even that it is actually a state, to be honest. But residents there reported getting mad 12 times a week, almost twice a day, and they don’t even have to deal with Miami drivers.

People in Florida reported getting mad seven times a week, which means daily but not quite rising to Delaware-level wrath. Other states angrier than Florida were West Virginia (9), South Carolina (8) and Wyoming (8).

The least angry place in the country? Predictably, it was beautiful Hawaii, where people reported a spot of rage only twice a week, presumably when they ran out of rum for their Mai Tais.

The survey also reports that a whopping 88 percent of its respondents said they felt angrier since the start of the pandemic. Sixty-eight percent turned to alcohol as a way to cope with the uncertainty and fear. This is not a good thing, Alcohol.org says. On the other hand, it beats fighting outside a Costco.