Miami-Dade man arrested in Cleveland Clinic-to-Sawgrass Mills abduction and rape, BSO says

A Miami-Dade man has been arrested in Charlotte County as the suspect in an alleged kidnapping and rape that victimized a Cleveland Clinic employee from Weston to Sunrise.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said media coverage of law enforcement’s request for help led to a tip and the arrest of Joel Cossio, 31. One database has Cossio’s most recent address as Hialeah while Broward County court records from 2014 place him in Hialeah Gardens.

BSO asked for the public’s assistance Saturday evening after a woman who works at Cleveland Clinic said when she got to work Saturday morning, a man made her get back into her car. He proceeded to rape her, she said, and left her at the Target connected to Sawgrass Mills Mall, 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd. That’s where BSO deputies found her around 8:15 a.m.

Her alleged rapist was last seen heading across Alligator Alley in her Ford Explorer.

Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer, TAG number Y03UKP Broward Sheriff's Office

