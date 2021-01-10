Florida

Florida hospital worker kidnapped, sexually assaulted

The Associated Press

WESTON, Fla.

Authorities searched Sunday for an attacker who kidnapped a Florida hospital employee as she arrived at worked and sexually assaulted her.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says the woman was walking into the Cleveland Clinic in Weston on Saturday morning when a man tackled her. He forced her back into her SUV and drove away. He sexually assaulted her then dropped her off at the Sawgrass Mills Mall, about 8 miles away, before fleeing in her white Ford Explorer.

“Any employee at a hospital is there to save lives, and when one of them is attacked and beaten it is just a horrific thought,” sheriff's Sgt. Don Prichard said.

The Explorer was last seen driving west on Alligator Alley toward Naples. Its tag number is Y03UKP.

