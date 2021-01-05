Bradenton Herald Logo
Police: 3 dead in shooting that led to South Florida crash

The Associated Press

MIRAMAR, Fla.

Three people were killed in a Monday night shooting that led to crash in South Florida, police said.

Two vehicles were heading south on State Road 7 in Miramar just before 10 p.m. Monday, when shots rang out, police said.

The people in one vehicle started shooting at a white Ford Mustang convertible, news outlets reported. That vehicle then fled the area.

“What we do know is there was an altercation on this roadway involving a shooting, but what led to it we don’t know,” said Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues.

The driver of the Mustang was dead at the scene, while a passenger who managed to get out of the car also died, authorities said.

Another passenger in the car was taken to a hospital, and later died.

Police have not released the identities of the three men.

Investigators said they don't have information about the second vehicle.

