Florida man stomps roof of a police SUV for an Instagram video. It got him jailed in Miami

With his colorful hair, violent Spanish cursing and his screen handle tattooed on his neck, Cristhian La Place Torres has amassed 197,000 followers by posting “Jackass”-style videos on Instagram.

One clip shows him diving into a display crate of inflatable balls at a Walmart. Another depicts him twerking in a bikini in a parking lot, as a pal dumps milk over his backside. One shows La Place — whose screen name translates to Tsunami Son of B--ch — mostly naked, wriggling around as a buddy lights a firecracker squeezed between his butt cheeks.

Now, La Place’s latest video has landed him in jail.

Miami police arrested the 22-year-old Orlando man after he posted a video of himself jumping atop a Key Biscayne police vehicle, stomping up and down while screaming hysterically. “ I am the b--ch beast!” he yells while flexing.

The charge: felony criminal mischief.

He has since been released from jail. La Place didn’t return a message requesting an interview, and a court docket does not list a defense lawyer.

Cops say the marked SUV belonged to a Key Biscayne police sergeant who had been parked outside the Miami Plaza Tower apartments in Miami. The SUV, he noticed on Saturday afternoon, had been vandalized, although an arrest report did not specify exactly how it was damaged.

La Place’s video got noticed online by police officers, who tracked him down within hours at El Patio Wynwood, a Latin wine bar. He was wearing the same Toronto Raptors jersey and camo pants, police said.

“The suspect also stated that he filmed the incident in order to be able to post it to Instagram, as he has approximately 179 thousand followers,” the arrest report said.

By Monday afternoon, his count had grown to 197,000 followers. He seems quite proud of the notoriety.

On his Instagram story timeline, he posted a photo of his mugshot and even an “interview” another social-media personality did with him about the arrest — as well as a profanity laced promotional offering to be a pitchman. “If you want your business to grow ... throw me a DM,” he says in Spanish.

He’s not first wannabe Miami “influencer” to be arrested for his videos.

Two years ago, a Southridge High student got arrested for performing a famous wrestling move known as the “RKO” — on a life-size plastic alligator in an artificial tropical pond at a Kendall mall. He had a friend record his antics and posted it on social media himself.

Last month, Miami Beach police arrested more than a dozen people they say were involved in a social-media stunt that involved cars doing dangerous circles at an intersection.