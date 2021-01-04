2 people shoot into crowd in Miami-Dade park, wounding 8

Two people arrived at a Miami-Dade County park’s basketball court late Sunday, drew weapons and started shooting at a crowd, wounding eight people, officials said.

The shooting was condemned by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who said she's “outraged by another act of senseless violence against innocent young people.”

The Miami Herald reports the police spokesman Angel Rodriguez said six people were in critical condition, including a 16-year-old boy who was airlifted to a hospital. The two others who were wounded are in stable condition. The mayor said her office was reaching out to the impacted families.

Rodriguez said the two suspects ran away, and that police are asking the public for information regarding their identity and whereabouts. He said it was too early to determine a motive.

“This is a senseless, heinous crime,” Rodriguez said. “There were adults, children, families, trying to share and trying to have a good time at a park, on a Sunday, before returning to school on Monday."