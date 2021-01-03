Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Florida

2 minors, 6 adults are shot at North Miami-Dade park after 2 people fire into crowd

Eight people — including two juveniles — were shot at a North Miami-Dade park late Sunday night near Northwest 105th Street and 25th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade police.

The shooting happened when “two individuals walked up toward the area of the park, and without provocation, drew weapons and started shooting into the crowd,” police spokesman Angel Rodriguez told reporters at the crime scene late Sunday.

Of the eight victims, two of them are juveniles and six are adults, Rodriguez said. Six people — including a 16-year-old — are in critical condition. The 16-year-old was airlifted to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center. The two remaining victims are in stable condition.

“This is a senseless, heinous crime,” Rodriguez said. “As you all know, we cannot do this alone. We need the community’s assistance to help us help you. If anyone has any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of these individuals that committed this senseless crime, where there were adults, children, families, trying to share and trying to have a good time at a park, on a Sunday, before returning to school on Monday, please call 305-471-8477.”

Rodriguez said the two people who opened fire approached a crowd near the basketball courts and then ran. He said it was still “too early to determine any motive.”

LITTLE_RIVER_DAV1.jpg
A Miami-Dade police officer stands guard at the site where multiple people were shot at a North Miami-Dade park Sunday night near Northwest 105th Street and Northwest 25th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police. at Little River Park in Miami, Florida, January 3, 2021. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com
Profile Image of Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan covers immigration and enterprise; she previously covered breaking news and local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston. A note to tipsters: If you want to send Monique confidential information, her email and mailbox are open. The address is 3511 NW 91st Ave, Doral, FL 33172. You can also direct message her on social media and she’ll provide encrypted Signal details.
  Comments  

Health News

Florida COVID cases climb by 10K, with nearly 100 new deaths

January 03, 2021 3:53 PM

Florida

2 in custody after Florida wildlife officer run over by ATV

January 03, 2021 1:21 PM

Florida

Prisoners find unusual ally in fight for freedom

January 03, 2021 3:01 AM

Business

‘Saturated with grief’: Hospital chaplains had a trying 2020

January 03, 2021 3:01 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service