2 minors, 6 adults are shot at North Miami-Dade park after 2 people fire into crowd

Eight people — including two juveniles — were shot at a North Miami-Dade park late Sunday night near Northwest 105th Street and 25th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade police.

The shooting happened when “two individuals walked up toward the area of the park, and without provocation, drew weapons and started shooting into the crowd,” police spokesman Angel Rodriguez told reporters at the crime scene late Sunday.

Of the eight victims, two of them are juveniles and six are adults, Rodriguez said. Six people — including a 16-year-old — are in critical condition. The 16-year-old was airlifted to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center. The two remaining victims are in stable condition.

“This is a senseless, heinous crime,” Rodriguez said. “As you all know, we cannot do this alone. We need the community’s assistance to help us help you. If anyone has any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of these individuals that committed this senseless crime, where there were adults, children, families, trying to share and trying to have a good time at a park, on a Sunday, before returning to school on Monday, please call 305-471-8477.”

Rodriguez said the two people who opened fire approached a crowd near the basketball courts and then ran. He said it was still “too early to determine any motive.”

#MDPD PIO is responding to a scene of a shooting with multiple victims in the area of 10525 NW 25 Avenue. Estimated time of arrival of 45 minutes. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/Ftc9b34H6t — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 4, 2021

A Miami-Dade police officer stands guard at the site where multiple people were shot at a North Miami-Dade park Sunday night near Northwest 105th Street and Northwest 25th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police. at Little River Park in Miami, Florida, January 3, 2021. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com