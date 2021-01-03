Bradenton Herald Logo
2 in custody after Florida wildlife officer run over by ATV

The Associated Press

AVON PARK, Fla.

Polk County authorities have two people in custody and were searching for a third person after a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was run over by an ATV during a Saturday night confrontation.

WTVT-TV of Tampa reported that the officer was patrolling the Avon Park Bombing Range when he spotted three people shining a spotlight into the Avon Park Bombing Range property.

When the officer approached the individuals, a scuffle broke out. The assailants ran over the officer as they fled the scene, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The officer was taken to the hospital, treated for injuries and released.

