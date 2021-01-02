Sheriff: Couple missing under ‘suspicious circumstances’

Officials in central Florida are asking for the public's help in finding a 35-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend who went missing under “suspicious circumstances."

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Tiffany Nicole Church and Trodarius Rainey have not been seen since Wednesday. Their car, a black Toyota Camry was located in Sanford. on Thursday.

“Evidence located within the vehicle indicates the couple’s disappearance is suspicious and they are considered endangered,” the agency said.