Casey Anthony, Private Eye? She just registered a new business in South Florida

The Florida woman most famous for being acquitted after being charged with murdering her child, Casey Anthony, has registered a business that might or might not be a private investigation firm in South Florida.

State records show Case Research & Consulting Solutions went active Friday after Anthony, 34, registered it with the state of Florida on Dec. 14. Case Research uses the Cortez Road address that Palm Beach County records say has long been the home of private investigator Patrick McKenna.

Before working as a detective for the defense in Anthony’s trial, McKenna gained fame as a detective for the defense in the trial of O.J. Simpson, who moved to South Florida after being acquitted.

Multiple media outlets reported this business of Anthony’s as a private investigation business. And Anthony did tell the Associated Press she did social media searches and other investigative work for McKenna.

But a check of private investigator licenses with the state turned up no license for Anthony as an individual or Case Research as a business.

Calling a phone number for Anthony Friday afternoon led to a recording, “The person you are trying to reach is not accepting calls at this time.”

One database has Anthony living with McKenna since at least 2016. Anthony’s 2015 to 2018 company, Case Photography, also used the Cortez Road address on its state registry.