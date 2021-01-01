4 dead, 3 teens injured in New Year’s Day crash near Miami

Four people were killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened near Miami early on New Year's Day, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on West Flagler Avenue as a Hyundai attempted to turn left on a flashing red light, troopers said.

A woman and three men inside the car died at the scene, troopers said. Three 16-year-old boys in the Tahoe were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. The agency did not release the names of the victims.