Fatal crash closes major highway into the Florida Keys

A fatal crash stopped traffic on the major highway leading into the Florida Keys Thursday morning, halting the expected heavy flow of New Year’s Eve revelers into the island chain.

Early reports indicate the person who died was riding a motorcycle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at mile marker 114 on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1, which is on the Miami-Dade County side of the highway, the sheriff’s office said in an alert.

Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said at 11:45 a.m. that traffic into the Keys would be diverted to Card Sound Road, the other road leading to and from the Keys. He said drivers from the mainland heading to the archipelago should expect delays lasting hours.

U.S. 1 in the Keys had already been the scene of congested traffic and traffic jams this week as people made their way to Key West during the holidays.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.