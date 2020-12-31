Search continues for signs of missing Tampa fisherman

Crews are searching for signs of a 54-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since leaving on a fishing trip near Tampa on Saturday evening.

A family member dropped Eugen Wilson off at a dock around 8 p.m. that night. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies were called the next afternoon when Wilson didn’t return home.

“We’re just waiting for answers at this point,” daughter Krystal Wilson told the Tampa Bay Times. “We’ve been here every day since it happened.”

A capsized boat with fishing gear was found nearby, and the search continued Wednesday for the father of six.

“He was a very family-oriented person,” Krystal Wilson, 28, said. “The life of the party. Just an all-around great guy.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Granit told the newspaper that foul play is not suspected. But she asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

“If anyone heard anything or saw anything, please call,” Krystal Wilson said. “We just want answers.”