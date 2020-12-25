Florida woman kills boyfriend who made tomahawk threat

Bradenton Herald Logo
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

A Florida woman told authorities that she fatally shot her boyfriend in self-defense on Christmas Eve when he raised a tomahawk over her as she was lying in bed.

Jill Fritch told deputies that she grabbed a gun and shot Troy Sorrell late Thursday out of fear that he was going to attack her with the tomahawk with a 2-foot handle.

Fritch was not being charged with any crime while the investigation continued, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Fritch previously had an injunction against Sorrell from 2015 until January 2020, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies conducted a well-being check at their address in October after Fritch reported Sorrell was wearing military gear and carrying around a gun. No one was injured in that incident. Fritch told deputies Sorrell was protecting the home and she did not feel threatened by him, the sheriff's office said.

