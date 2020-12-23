Bradenton Herald Logo
‘Most Florida thing ever’: See an alligator get rescued from a storm drain

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Nothing surprises us about 2020 anymore.

Usually, people or animals need rescuing from alligators, not the other way around.

On Monday morning, a four-man crew had to help hoist a six-foot gator from a storm drain on the west coast of Florida.

According to a post from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a jogger out Monday morning discovered the scaly beast in Venice.

Four sheriff’s deputies responded to free the beast that had become trapped under a concrete slab.

“Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog!” the agency tweeted.

The post says a trapper never showed so the officers released the animal themselves.

Commenters on the post were a mix of appreciative, relieved and amused. One even posted the meme of Pennywise the clown lurking in the drain.

One reply from @@LarryCogginsJr1 may have best summed up the best incident:

“It’s the most Florida thing ever!”

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
