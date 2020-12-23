Florida
‘Most Florida thing ever’: See an alligator get rescued from a storm drain
Nothing surprises us about 2020 anymore.
Usually, people or animals need rescuing from alligators, not the other way around.
On Monday morning, a four-man crew had to help hoist a six-foot gator from a storm drain on the west coast of Florida.
According to a post from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a jogger out Monday morning discovered the scaly beast in Venice.
Four sheriff’s deputies responded to free the beast that had become trapped under a concrete slab.
“Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog!” the agency tweeted.
The post says a trapper never showed so the officers released the animal themselves.
Commenters on the post were a mix of appreciative, relieved and amused. One even posted the meme of Pennywise the clown lurking in the drain.
One reply from @@LarryCogginsJr1 may have best summed up the best incident:
“It’s the most Florida thing ever!”
