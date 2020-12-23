Bradenton Herald Logo
Gulf Coast at risk of severe storms ahead of holidays

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS

More than 4 million people near the U.S. Gulf Coast will be at risk of severe storms just ahead of the holidays, forecasters said.

Damaging winds will be one of the main threats, along with the possibility of a few tornadoes, according to the national Storm Prediction Center.

The storms are expected to move through Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

Forecasters say the area most likely to see strong storms Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night includes the southern portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The region includes New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana; the Gulfport-Biloxi area in Mississippi; and the Mobile metropolitan area in Alabama.

As the system moves east, severe storms will be possible in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas on Christmas Eve.

