Forecasters think it could be the coldest Christmas of this century in Florida

“Much colder temps expected for Christmas. Low temperatures in the 30s/40s and falling iguanas are possible.”

So says the National Weather Service in Miami. And you know when the entity gets cute on Twitter — the “falling iguanas” is the tip-off — you can expect something extreme.

Dec 21 - Brrr! Much colder temps expected for Christmas. Low temperatures in the 30s/40s and falling Iguanas are possible. Keep up with forecast changes and stay warm! #flwx pic.twitter.com/BRYfugIE5Q — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 21, 2020

How does the coldest Christmas of the 2000s so far sound?

The last time Miami saw high temperatures only in the 60s on Christmas was 1999, according to the weather service.

Here’s where it gets cute again. “BUT WAIT, there’s more!” the service tweeted on Tuesday morning. “Morning lows Saturday a.m. will plummet into the low-30s/low-40s with most areas having wind chills in the 30s.”

Are we going to see the COLDEST Christmas in 21 years for South FL? We just might! Last time Miami saw high temps in the 60s on Christmas was 1999! BUT WAIT there's more! Morning lows Saturday AM will plummet into the low-30s/low-40s with most areas having wind chills in the 30s. pic.twitter.com/t5KGCfWd9Q — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 22, 2020

Cold Christmas across Florida

There is a between 50% to 60% chance in various parts of Florida to see below normal temperatures on Christmas Day and into the weekend, according to the service.

What this means is the Panhandle, which can be downright cold at this time of year, and South Florida, which can be warmer, are looking at a 50% chance of being colder than normal. Inland temperatures could dip to the upper-20s in northern parts like Gainesville and Tallahassee and upper-40s in the Miami area, with highs only in the low 60s.

Central Florida has a 60% chance of being colder than normal for the holiday. For instance, Orlando is looking at a high of 54 on Christmas and a low of 34 degrees that night. Bradenton will range from the upper 50s to upper-30s.

South Florida will range from low-60s to upper-40s except for some inland parts that will flirt with the 30s, with wind chills in the low-30s.

Key West should be about 10 degrees warmer in a range of 55 to 67 degrees.

Warm through Christmas Eve

Tuesday’s front brought temperatures to the upper 50s in parts of South Florida Tuesday morning but the highs will get to 74 and inch up each day until Christmas Eve, the weather service says. Spotty showers possible Tuesday but mostly dry days ahead.

NBC6 meteorologist John Morales is predicting some showers — 30% chance — moving in on Nochebuena, which will be a warm Christmas Eve in the low 80s. That front is what forecasters say will make for a cool Yule across the state.

One front moved through today. Another moves through on the 24th, leading to the chilliest South Florida Christmas in many years. https://t.co/3NIcVP8ESu pic.twitter.com/OEdoNLVuu2 — John Morales (@JohnMoralesNBC6) December 22, 2020

By Sunday and Monday temperatures begin to tick up to the mid-70s in South Florida.