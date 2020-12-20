Bradenton Herald Logo
Florida police not happy with these doughnuts

The Associated Press

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

More than a dozen people were arrested over the weekend and and dozens of traffic citations were issued when a series of drivers did “doughnuts” in the middle of a Florida city intersection.

In what's described as a flash mob, several drivers screeched their tires and drove in circles as a crowd cheered on Miami Beach's South Beach neighborhood. Several videos of the event were posted online.

The Miami Herald report s that police believe the stunt was organized by a car club that does reckless driving events around the county.

“The MBPD is monitoring these groups and will proactively attempt to deter these events in the future. It was a very busy night in Miami Beach. Over a dozen arrests were made in the late evening alone. Dozens of traffic citations issued throughout the City as well," Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said on Twitter.

