Tornado leaves thousands without power in Florida

Damage is seen after a possible tornado touched down in the area Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Pinellas Park, Fla. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) AP

A tornado damaged vehicles and buildings on Wednesday while leaving thousands without power in Florida's Tampa Bay area, authorities said.

Most of the damage was in Pinellas County, north of St. Petersburg, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The same storm moved east Wednesday afternoon, threatening Hillsborough and Polk counties, but the National Weather Service eventually lifted tornado warnings for those areas.

About 14,000 customers lost power, according to Duke Energy’s online outage map. The tornado started in Pinellas Park and traveled east across the county, the Weather Service said. A waterspout was spotted near a bridge moving toward the Tampa side of the bay.

Photos from after the storm show trees and fences knocked down and roofs damaged. An upside down pickup truck was spotted. No injuries were immediately reported.