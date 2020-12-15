The “Florida Stands With Israel” license plate has a look. Here’s what else it needs

A Boca Raton grahpic designer gave the new “Florida Stands With Israel” specialty license plate a look. Now, 2,999 other people need to buy the plate to put it into production.

Before being made, new specialty license plates need 3,000 pre-sale vouchers sold within two years of the pre-sale process starting, which was Oct. 16. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ chart, as of Tuesday morning, there’s been one pre-sale.

There’s likely to be more activity at the pre-sale voucher site now that there’s a design to show. The contest, sponsored by the Israeli-American Council and Artists 4 Israel, accepted general public submissions for 45 days. It was judged by the sponsors of the bill that created the license plate, state Sens. Aaron Bean and Lauren Book, state Reps. J.W. Grant, Kionne McGhee and Rep. Scott Plakon, as well as Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman.

They chose the design of Boca Raton’s Daniel Ackerman.

The new “Florida Stands With Israel” specialty license plate, designed by Boca Raton graphic designer Daniel Ackerman. The Israeli-American Council

“The concept focuses on Florida’s state flower — the orange blossom,” Ackerman said in a statement. “The beauty of this flower contrasted against the Star of David in the form of a tropical leaf, represents the Florida-Israel relationship and the fruit this partnership bears, ultimately benefiting both states.

“The symbol interacts with the two waves on top and bottom giving nod to the Israeli flag, Florida’s sandy tourist destinations, and Israel’s deserts in bloom.”

The law states that 90% of the annual fees from the sale of the plate have to be used by nonprofit corporation Hatzalah of Miami-Dade, “to assist in training and deploying first responders to expedite emergency response.”

The plate would join 120 other Florida specialty license tags, representing universities, social causes and sports teams. It’s also one of 33 proposed specialty plates added this year trying to get to 3,000 pre-sale vouchers.

