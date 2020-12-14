Pivot to Palm Beach? Melania Trump seen touring this Fort Lauderdale school, reports say

South Florida or bust. It’s certainly looking that way for President Donald Trump and fam.

His daughter Ivanka Trumpa and Jared Kushner recently plunked down a boatload of money for property in upscale Indian Creek Village. Now it’s reported that first lady Melania Trump was recently seen touring the Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, according to Page Six. Will son Barron Trump attend once his father leaves the White House Jan. 20?

Earlier this month, People reported that Melania was checking out South Florida schools while renovations were under way at the private residence at Mar-a-Lago. The resort in West Palm Beach is Mom and Dad’s warm-weather spread. The couple filed their “declaration of domicile” from New York to Florida last year

Pine Crest also has a campus in Boca Raton, which is closer to the tony, member’s-only property. The private K-12 school sounds on brand for the Trumps. Founded in 1934, it reportedly costs over $35,000 a year in tuition and offers a “broad, rigorous” curriculum.

“Our goal to send Pine Crest graduates out into the world as emergent leaders who know their strengths and who have the courage to challenge norms, break barriers, and move forward with confidence,” states the website. “Equipped with this mindset and capacity, our students will undoubtedly make our society — and our planet — a better place.“

Barron is currently a ninth-grader at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. The 14-year-old has been enrolled at the private school in Potomac, Maryland, outside Washington, D.C. since 2017. Since the coronavirus pandemic, the teenager has studied virtually, CNN reported.

A note on the school’s site said hybrid learning will start Jan. 11, nine days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

It is unclear if Barron will remain there or transition over if and when his 10th-grade experience begins down south.

Pine Crest sent its statement regarding admission queries to the Miami Herald on Monday:

“Pine Crest School does not disclose personal family information related to any stage of our admission process, including the identity of families who inquire, apply, or enroll.”

There were no pictures or video of this supposed visit.

As for the president, he is still contesting the results of Election Day Nov. 3, in which former Vice President Biden was declared the winner.