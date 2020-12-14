Bradenton Herald Logo
Telemundo anchor Edgardo Del Villar dies, battled cancer

The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J.

Anchor Edgardo Del Villar, 51, has died after a two-year battle with brain cancer, Telemundo 47 announced Monday.

Del Villar died Sunday night at his Bergen County, New Jersey, home with his wife and daughter by his side, the station said.

Del Villar joined the Spanish language channel in 2017 after working for Telemundo Network in Miami. The station said the native of Mexico “had a large following in the Mexican community through more than twenty years in journalistic roles in Mexico and the United States.”

"We stood in awe as he fought an incurable disease with remarkable resolve; pushing himself to the limits, returning to the air throughout his treatment and remaining positive and upbeat through it all. He was our inspiration and we loved him,” said Cristina Schwarz, President and General Manager of Telemundo 47.

Del Villar co-anchored the evening broadcasts of “Noticiero 47 Telemundo” with Darling Burdiez until August, when he left to focus fulltime on his health.

He is survived by his mother, siblings, his wife, Carolina, and his daughter, Dana Princesa.

