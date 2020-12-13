Gyroscope crash in rural part of north Florida kills pilot

A gyrocopter crashed early Sunday in a rural part of northeast Florida, killing the pilot, authorities said.

The 62-year-old pilot was the only person on the aircraft and died at the scene in a wooded area of Putnam County, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The name of the Lake Mary man wasn't released immediately.

Gyroscopes resemble small helicopters but they get propulsion from a rear propeller, allowing them to take off like planes.

Authorities said the cause of the crash isn’t immediately known.