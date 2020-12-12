Florida guard accused of trying to bring coke into prison

A prison guard is facing a drug charge for trying to bring cocaine into a South Florida prison, authorities said Saturday.

Sgt. Travis Thompson is facing a count of cocaine trafficking, a first-degree felony, state prosecutors said in a news release.

Thompson worked at Dade Correctional Institution in Miami-Dade County.

According to the news release, Thompson agreed to accept a cash payment of $3,000 from an undercover Miami-Dade Police Department officer with the intention of bringing the cocaine into the prison.

“Bringing drugs into a prison is like lighting a match near an open container of gasoline, dangerous and foolish,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “Drugged inmates can be totally unpredictable and potentially violent as they relate to other inmates and to guards, placing everyone in danger.”

An online court docket didn’t list an attorney’s name for Thompson.