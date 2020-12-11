Florida’s first snow park just shut down because of safety concerns

Snowcat Ridge rendering

To all you winter-starved Floridians: Your hopes to see snow this weekend just melted away.

Operations have been, um, frozen at Florida’s first snow park, Snowcat Ridge, WFLA first reported.

Officials in Pasco County revoked the facility’s permit on Wednesday, a park representative told the station.

Inspectors found building, plumbing, electrical and other violations at the family friendly destination that posed significant threat to public health and safety.

The alpine attraction in Dade City opened on Nov. 20, and was booking up quickly, even amid the pandemic.

The 58-acre venue features a 60-foot-tall, 400-foot-long “mountain” for snow tubing, an “igloo” where you can experience actual snow, and a holiday village.

While Snowcat’s website is still up and running, the park released a statement on its Facebook page to its disappointed followers.

“Pasco County has failed to recognize our State of Florida amusement ride approvals and will not allow us to open Snowy Slopes,” it read. “Our legal team is working hard to keep Snowcat Ridge open, and we hope to have a resolution soon but until then we have been forced to temporarily close the facility. Our team is working hard to resolve this situation as soon as possible. The safety of our staff and guests are our top priority.”

Those who already bought tickets can either redeem passes if and when the park reopens or get a refund by contacting customer service at 813-576-1450.

