Family of 4 rescued after car overturns in Orlando pond

Police, fire department crews and passersby teamed up to rescue a family after their car flipped over into a retention pond in Orlando on Thursday night.

When Orlando police officers arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m., they saw the car overturned and partially submerged in the water.

A witness told police the car drove off the road and over an embankment, Orlando police said.

That person helped police officer rescue the mother and oldest child from the vehicle, while Orlando Fire Department crews got the father and a small child in a car seat, police said.

The family was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials said.