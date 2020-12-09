Bradenton Herald Logo
A Miami singer joked about COVID at Disney World, police say. The ending wasn’t happy

No more Disney World for Spectacular Blue Smith. Ever.

The Pretty Ricky singer won’t be experiencing Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike, or any of the Orlando park’s other new rides or attractions anymore.

The 35-year-old Miami native is banned for life from all Walt Disney World properties after his Nov. 29 arrest for battery on a cast member, TMZ first reported.

According to a police report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Smith was standing in line for a ride at Animal Kingdom with his son and “fake sneezed” on a nearby park employee and said “coronavirus.”

The worker allegedly told the Spectacular Academy founder that COVID wasn’t a joke, and Smith replied, “I thought it was,” according to the complaint.

The employee then asked Smith to step out of line and the situation escalated into physical violence. During the altercation, the “Your Body” singer punched the Disney staffer on “his right side jaw and right temple area,” said the affidavit, which added the victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion.

Smith was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery and released the following day on $500 bond. A hearing was set for Jan. 5 on the matter, according to court records.

In a recent post to his now expired Instagram Stories, Smith sent a message to his 1.2 million followers:

“The media will put out a one-sided story even without facts,” wrote the part time Fort Lauderdale resident. ”There’s two sides to every story and since this story is bigger than me and the color of my skin, I’ll wait till my attorney gives the green light.”

No attorney for Smith was listed on the docket.

Walt Disney World reopened in July amid the pandemic. The massive park follows strict health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mask wearing and social distancing.

