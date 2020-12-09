Man holding trash can for friend finds dead body

A Florida man who had been storing a trash can for a friend for more than two months, found a badly decomposing body inside when he opened it, authorities said.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. said the unidentified man had been hold the 55-gallon container for a friend who promised to retrieve it later. But they never returned and after about two months, the man smelled a foul odor and opened the container. Inside were human remains that had been wrapped up.

The Herald-Tribune reported Tuesday that the sheriff's office is investigating the identify of the remains and how they died. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

