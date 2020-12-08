Two men with rifles burst into a Broward men’s shop. It wasn’t what the police thought

From the outside, it looked like a robbery.

Two men with rifles storming into a men’s clothing store. A demand to put money in the bag. A witness calling police. Officers swarming Pembroke Pines shopping center.

Then, about five minutes later, the all-clear was given.

Turns out, what went down before 11 a.m. Tuesday at Spazio, a men’s fashion clothing and accessories store, wasn’t a robbery at all.

The rifles were fake — and the men holding them were filming a video, said Amanda Conwell, a spokeswoman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Conwell said the store owner was in on it.

The officers who responded weren’t.

The store’s manager told the Miami Herald a music video was being made inside the store. He said there was a film crew, and that the center, The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, was closed at the time.

The manager said the filming was meant to take about 20 to 30 minutes. But police say someone saw the men walking into the store with the guns and called 911.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The men aren’t facing charges because no crime occurred. They also had permission to be in the store and didn’t display the fake firearms in a threatening manner, Conwell said.

It’s still unclear if the business will be fined by the city.

UPDATE: Officers have determined that the individuals were filming a video using fake guns. Access to the shopping plaza is being reopened at this time. https://t.co/dbjJoACgmd — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 8, 2020