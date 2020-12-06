Amber Alert issued for missing Wilton Manors toddler with strawberry birthmark on her head

A Florida Amber Alert was issued for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen at her Wilton Manors home early Sunday.

The alert was issued for Stella Victoria Turley. She was last seen with her mother, who does not have custody of her, according to Wilton Manors police.

Investigators say the girl’s mom Christine Ammon, 29, arrived to the girl’s home in the 2300 block of Northwest 9th Avenue between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. and then walked away with her.

Now, they need help finding Turley.

MISSING CHILD: Help us locate 2 year old, Stella Victoria Turley and her mother, Christine Julia Ammon. #WMPD4ALL @WiltonManorsCty pic.twitter.com/ESc6BxVeZs — wmpd411 (@WMPD411) December 6, 2020

The toddler is described as 30 inches tall and weighs approximately 36 pounds. She has brown hair and a distinct red “strawberry” type birthmark on her left temple. She was last seen wearing a dark blue dress with thin white and red stripes.

As for her mother, Ammon has blonde shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing dark colored legging pants and a floral print shirt.

Anyone with information as to where Turley and Ammon are is asked to contact Wilton Manors police at 954-764-HELP (4357), 911 or your local law enforcement agency.