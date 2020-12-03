5,000 ride-on UTV kid toys sold at Walmart have been recalled. They might cause injuries

More than 5,000 battery-powered ride-on UTV toys meant to let kids drive through the toughest terrains are being recalled for moving by themselves, posing a risk of injury to others. The toys were sold exclusively at Walmart nationwide.

Huffy announced the voluntary recall Wednesday for the Torex 24-volt ride-on toy UTVs. The $500 black with red trim UTV toys were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at at walmart.com from August 2019 through September 2020. About 5,150 of the toys were sold.

The company says it has received 36 reports that the two-seater UTV — which has “Torex” labels on the front and side — unexpectedly moves when someone tries to connect the battery after recharging it. While the company hasn’t received any reports of someone being injured yet, officials are worried it will happen.

About 5,150 recalled Huffy Torex 24V Ride-On UTV toys were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at at www.walmart.com from August 2019 through September 2020. Huffy Bikes

Customers are asked to stop using the UTV and contact Huffy by phone, email or online to request a free replacement controller.

Huffy says the UTV toys were manufactured between June 2019 and November 2019 with date codes: 16919, 17119, 18019, 19019, 20019, 20219, 20519, 24819, 24919, 25019, 25219, 25319, 25419, 32219, 32319 and 33719.

You can find the model number (17249) and the date code located under the wheel well and above the left rear wheel.

To get your free replacement controller, contact Huffy at 888-366-3828 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at torex@huffy.com or online at https://www.huffybikes.com/torex-utv-recall