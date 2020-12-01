Sheriff: Florida deputies fatally shot man after car chase

Bradenton Herald Logo
PENSACOLA, Fla.

Florida deputies fatally shot an armed man following a car chase, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon at a busy Pensacola intersection, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

Officials said the chase began after a local bondsman called the Escambia County Sheriff's Office to report that a man with several felony warrants was in the area.

Responding deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, and the suspect fled from the area, Sheriff David Morgan said at a news conference. When the chase ended, three deputies fired shots at the man, who was armed with a handgun, officials said. The man died from his wounds.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials didn't immediately release the names or races of the deputies and the man they shot.

State law enforcement officials will investigate.

