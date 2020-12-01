Don’t make us go back to the office: Floridians say they like working from home

People in Florida who get to work from home are really happy about it.

One would think that everybody loved working from home, considering that the COVID-19 pandemic has now lasted longer than the Miami Dolphins Super Bowl drought. But not every state is as enthusiastic about the home office as Florida, according to a new survey.

Improb.com, a lifestyle, gear gadget and style website, discovered in its latest survey of 3,500 people that workers in Florida rate their WFH happiness at 8 out of 10, which is higher than the national average of 6.6 out of 10. There is no data on why exactly we like it so much, but it probably involves the desire for no supervision, the lack of pants and/or bras and constant, almost paralyzing fear of intubation.

The website, which created a WFH Happiness Index for the U.S., reports that the state happiest to work from home is South Dakota, where people rate WFH at 9 out of 10. At the other end of the spectrum, West Virginia respondents ranked WFH at 4.5/10. We don’t know what’s going on at their houses, but we suspect somebody’s spouse is really annoying.

The happiest people working from home, the survey reports, are those toiling in the law industry, possibly because they don’t have to be around a bunch of lawyers anymore. Lucky! IT workers are least happy, and who can blame them? WFH has increased the number of clueless nitwits demanding troubleshooting on their home computers because they forgot they clicked on that site best left unvisited and unleashed hell on their laptops.

Other important, super scientific findings:

The longest employees go without leaving their homes is 3.7 days in a row. Listen, we know you don’t want to get dressed, but maybe take a walk around the block once in awhile?

Sixty-one percent say they put in more hours of work each day at home. We tell our bosses the same thing.

Seventy-six percent of employees say they take fewer sick days. This makes perfect sense as there is no point in taking sick days if you can’t go on vacation. Don’t tell our bosses we said that.