Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Florida

Man and boat were missing off Florida. Then a ship’s crew took action 90 miles at sea

Stuart Bee climbs a ladder to board the Angeles, a 225-foot cargo ship whose crew rescued Bee from his sinking boat Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Bee had been lost at sea for three days.
Stuart Bee climbs a ladder to board the Angeles, a 225-foot cargo ship whose crew rescued Bee from his sinking boat Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Bee had been lost at sea for three days. The Angeles

A Port Canaveral, Florida, man was found alive Sunday almost 90 miles out to sea clinging to his sinking boat a day after he was reported missing.

The crew of a cargo ship spotted Stuart Bee, 62, hanging on to the bow of his 32-foot Sea Ray boat, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The crew of the ship, the Angeles, dropped a line to Bee and brought him on board their 225-foot vessel.

Bee left the Cape Marina in Port Canaveral Friday. Another member of the marina reported him missing Saturday because he usually doesn’t stay out on the water overnight, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard launched a C-130 Hercules plane from Station Clearwater to search for Bee. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection plane also took part in the search operation.

The Angeles crew took Bee back to shore, the Coast Guard said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Florida

Toddler survives fall from 4th floor apartment in Miami

November 30, 2020 11:52 AM

Florida

Missing Florida boater found clinging to capsized boat

November 30, 2020 8:08 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service