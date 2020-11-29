Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Florida

Missing Florida boat found clinging to capsized boat

The Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

A 62-year-old boater who had been missing since Friday was found Sunday clinging to his capsized vessel off of Florida's Atlantic coastline, the U.S. Coast Guard said,

The agency had been searching for signs of Stuart Bee and his 32-foot (9.7 meters) boat since he was reported missing on Friday.

A crew onboard the container ship Angeles spotted Bee some 86 miles (138 kilometers) off of Cape Canaveral on Sunday, the Coast Guard said in a Twitter post.

Coast Guard crews were headed to the Angeles to take Bee back to shore, the agency said.

His condition wasn't immediately known.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Florida

Dad in killings at family home near Disney: ‘I wasn’t there’

November 29, 2020 12:14 PM

Florida

US Air Force gunship training unit to relocate to New Mexico

November 29, 2020 11:19 AM

Florida

Mother of slain Florida teen shot during burial service

November 29, 2020 9:54 AM

Florida

Florida boy drowns while swimming in ocean with grandfather

November 29, 2020 8:03 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service