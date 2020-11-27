Bradenton Herald Logo
Florida nurse accused of placing hidden camera in restroom

The Associated Press

POMPANO BEACH, Fla.

A Florida nurse has been charged with video voyeurism after being accused of planting a hidden camera in a public restroom at the rehab clinic where he worked.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Davidson Rozier, 33, was arrested Tuesday.

The probe began in January, when another employee at 1st Step Behavioral Health in Pompano Beach, Florida, discovered a small camera hidden inside a box of tissues on the back of a toilet in the rehab clinic’s unisex restroom, the arrest report said.

Rozier was fired that same day after clinic managers reviewed the camera’s footage and saw Rozier’s face and badge as he placed the camera. His nursing license was suspended.

Investigators reviewed the video footage and found images of at least one person who was unknowingly filmed while using the restroom, the report said.

Court records did not list an attorney for Rozier.

