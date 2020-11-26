Bradenton Herald Logo
Thanksgiving fire engulfs Florida shopping center

The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

State fire marshals are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a shopping center early Thanksgiving morning.

The fire at the Village Plaza shopping center in Daytona Beach broke out at about 4 a.m. Thursday and spread into several units, according to WKMG-TV in Orlando. Daytona Beach fire officials believe the flames started in a nutritional store.

Fire officials said a sprinkler system was not in place. Many of the units were not currently being leased and there were no people at the time of the fire.

Fire officials are calling the fire suspicious and said the state fire marshal is investigating.

