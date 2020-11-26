If you’re looking for the number of new Florida COVID-19 cases, you’ll need to wait a day

Thanksgiving is finally here after a long, hard year. Along with many business and offices across the state, the Department of Health will be on holiday and there will be no novel coronavirus reporting Thursday.

The COVID-19 dashboard and the COVID-19 daily reports will not be updating or releasing on Thanksgiving, but will resume on Friday along with the weekly update being released on schedule.

Although there won’t be any new releases, health department staff, laboratory staff, contact tracing and other critical response teams will continue to work through the holiday.

State-supported testing sites will also not be open on the holiday, but some independently run centers will be.

As of Wednesday, 8,376 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the state’s known total to 961,676. Also, 97 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident toll to 18,254.

Two new nonresident deaths were also announced, bringing the nonresident toll to 228, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

Florida has the third highest number of total confirmed cases in the country after Texas and California, according to the New York Times COVID-19 database.