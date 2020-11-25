He climbed a cell tower so cops couldn’t get to him. They found a way, video shows

A dramatic scene played out Sunday afternoon in Port Richey when a Florida man climbed to the top of a cellphone tower and refused to come down.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an individual who climbed to nearly the top of the 300-foot-tall tower at around 10 a.m.

The Pasco’s Behavioral Health Intervention Team and other negotiators also responded to assist.

A detective was able to speak with the man, identified as Casey Strenger, for approximately 3 1/2 hours and ultimately persuaded him to come down on a Pasco Fire Rescue ladder truck.

“The subject was not expressing suicidal thoughts and did not make any threats to others,” said the report of the 48-year-old who had a prior homicide conviction.

Bodycam footage released by the PCSO shows the dramatic rescue in action.

“Our goal is 100 percent to get you safely on the ground,” says an officer to the man who is wearing just jeans.

After finally sidestepping into the fire crew bucket about to be transported to the ground, the climber had one question: “Can I sit down?”

An officer hands Strenger a cellphone so he can make a call to tell whoever needs to know that he is safe.

Once back on square footing, the Port Richey resident was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and resisting without violence.

After he was read his rights, the defendant admitted he climbed under a barbed wire fence to gain entrance to the private business.

“He advised he climbed the tower knowing law enforcement would not follow him up and that he would always run from law enforcement.”

Strenger also complained the tower wasn’t functioning properly and admitted to trying to fix it by throwing “unnecessary materials” off. The total cost of the damages is unknown, “however, there are clear signs of tampering,” read the affidavit.

“We share videos such as this to note that law enforcement calls for service vary greatly in range, and deputies must be prepared for any type of situation that may arise,” concluded the sheriff’s post.

The amount of bond was not listed. Strenger remained behind bars Wednesday.

The complaint says a high bond was requested due to the Florida man’s “danger to society, prior homicide conviction and verbal expressions that he will always flee from law enforcement.”