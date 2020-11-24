Off-duty Miami officer fatally shoots man breaking into home

An off-duty Miami police officer fatally shot a man who was attempting to break into a home while his 13-year-old son was inside, investigators said.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in a West Miami-Dade County neighborhood where the officer's ex-wife lives, news outlets reported.

The teen called his parents and told them someone was trying to break into the back of the house, Miami-Dade police detective Kristopher Welch told WSVN.

“His father, a City of Miami Police officer, responded on scene, confronted the subject, shots were fired," Welch said.

Neighbor Raul Artiles told the television station he heard loud booms. “Somebody shooting with a pistol, like 10 or 13 times.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 30-year-old suspected robber was taken to a hospital where he died, investigators said. The teen and his father were not injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.