Pilot killed in small plane crash at South Florida airport

The Associated Press

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla.

A pilot died when his single-engine plane crashed while trying to land at a small airport in South Florida.

The crash happened shortly after the pilot took off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines on Monday afternoon, officials said. He reported engine trouble and attempted to land while approaching a runway.

No one on the ground was injured, Arlene Satchell, spokeswoman for the Broward County Aviation Department, told news outlets.

The pilot was the only person on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

