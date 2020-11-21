Bradenton Herald Logo
Suspect in fatal Florida hit-and-run already deported

The Associated Press

LAKE WORTH, Fla.

A man accused in a Florida hit-and-run crash that became fatal when the victim recently died has already been deported from the U.S., court records show.

The accident happened in August along a road in Lake Worth. Authorities say 65-year-old Luciano Garcia was struck by a pickup truck near his home. He died Wednesday.

The man charged in the crash, 28-year-old Marvin Castaneda-Juan, now faces an enhanced charge of fatal hit-and-run. He had been jailed since just after the crash but his lawyers say he has now been deported.

The Palm Beach Post reported Saturday that it's not clear where Castaneda-Juan was sent but he is orginally from Mexico.

A Palm Beach County circuit judge has issued a warrant for Castaneda-Juan's arrest.

