A Florida mom battled her ex on ‘The People’s Court’ 9 years ago. She’s still missing

Michelle Parker and Dale Wayne Smith appeared on ‘The People’s Court’ on Nov. 17, 2011, before Judge Marilyn Milian.

There is still no trace of Florida mom Michelle Parker.

A little over nine years ago, Nov. 17, 2011, the Orlando woman appeared on “The People’s Court” fighting with her ex over a lost engagement ring. Earlier that year, Dale Wayne Smith had asked for the ring back after their split; Parker threw it at him and it disappeared over a balcony.

Miami-based TV judge Marilyn Milian ruled in Smith’s favor and ordered Parker to pay half of the ring’s cost, $2,500.

Hours after the show aired in November — it was pre-taped in August — the 33-year-old bartender disappeared.

On Tuesday, the nine-year anniversary of her disappearance, the Orlando Police Department reminded the public that the case was still cold, but not forgotten.

NOW: @OrlandoPDChief and family members of Michelle Parker are reminding the community that if anyone has any information in Michelle’s disappearance to please come forward and call @CrimelineFL or OPD 321-235-5300. Michelle disappeared 9 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/QUHS1Qp9T6 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 17, 2020

“We hope today, on the ninth-year anniversary of Michelle missing, someone will step forward,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said at a press conference. “Someone out there knows what happened to Michelle, someone out there knows where Michelle is. We need to bring closure to the family.”

Smith, 48, remains the prime suspect, although he denies involvement and was never charged. He has custody of their 12-year-old twin boys in Tennessee.